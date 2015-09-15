* Current account shortfall narrows for 4th straight quarter
* Rand rises to firmest in 13 days
* Stock edge up as Sasol reaps benefit of higher oil price
* Retailers on the backfoot as consumer spend slows
(Updates rand, adds stocks closing prices, fresh analyst
quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 The rand strengthened
against the dollar on Tuesday after South Africa's current
account deficit narrowed sharply in the second quarter, while
stocks edged up on higher global oil prices.
At 1530 GMT the rand firmed 0.2 percent to 13.4600 per
dollar, after earlier rising to a two-week high,
boosted by current account data showing the deficit narrowed for
a fourth straight quarter in Q2.
Yields on government bonds fell, with the benchmark paper
due in 2026 shedding 2.5 basis points to 8.485 percent.
The JSE Top-40 index gained 0.4 percent to 43,985
and the broader All-share index was 0.25 percent higher
at 49,491.
"This is a rare piece of positive news for South Africa, and
will take some pressure off the rand," John Ashbourne of
research house Capital Economics said.
The rand has suffered in the past quarter, falling over 10
percent versus the greenback as well as weakening against most
major currencies.
Pressure from a slowing domestic economy has compounded
broader emerging market weakness caused by cooling growth in
China and the increasing likelihood of a rate hike in the U.S.
On the local bourse, Sasol was among the biggest
gainers as oil prices edged further above $46 a barrel.
Sasol, which makes fuel from coal and gas, gained 2 percent
to 422.15 rand.
Retailers featured on the decliners' list on worries about
consumer spending. Mr Price fell 2.2 percent to 200
rand and Shoprite declined 1.16 percent to 157 rand.
Trade was robust with more than 220 million shares changing
hands, well below last year's daily average of 183 million
shares.
(Reporting By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing
by Joe Brock)