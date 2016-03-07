* All-share index reaches near 4-month high

* Resources shine as commodities come back in favour

* Rand firmer as China growth pledge lifts EM's (Adds latest level of rand, closing prices of shares)

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 South African stocks firmed for a fifth session on Monday as Old Mutual jumped on reports that it was mulling a split of its assets, while resources and the rand rallied on assurances from China that its economy would not lose steam.

Shares in Old Mutual jumped more than 12 percent in early trading after weekend reports that the firm, which has its primary listing in London, was working on a plan to split itself up. That could trigger a takeover battle for its operations, which include insurance, asset management and its stake in Nedbank.

"Investors feel there is some value to be unlocked in their UK-based asset management business," said Momentum Wealth analyst Wayne McCurrie.

Old Mutual's Johannesburg-listed shares closed 6.2 percent firmer on 41.62 rand, while Nedbank slid 0.7 percent to 189.15 rand.

Resource stocks rose along with Chinese shares as reassurances from the country's leaders that the economy would remain on a sound footing calmed investors' concerns.

Anglo American and its platinum unit Amplats lead the JSE's blue-chips. Anglo was up 6.4 percent at 131.28 rand and Amplats gained 7.6 percent to 415.29 rand.

Johannesburg's benchmark Top-40 index rose 0.8 percent to 46,224 points while the broader All-share index advanced 0.9 percent to 52,673, its highest since November.

Trading was lively with more than 311 million shares changing hands, compared to last year's daily average of 296 million shares, according to preliminary bourse data.

By 1600 GMT the rand had gained 0.3 percent to 15.2990 per dollar, drifting toward technical levels below 15.2000 that could see the unit hold on to recent gains.

Government debt also firmed slightly, with the benchmark 2026 bond shedding 1.5 basis points to 9.29 percent.

The pledge over the weekend by Beijing's top leaders to support the Asian giant's slowing economy helped the rand shrug off domestic data showing the economy remained under pressure.

Business confidence levels remained near two-decade lows in February, a survey published on Monday showed, with investors still concerned about weak growth in the economy and an uncertain policy environment. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and TJ Strydom; Editing by Catherine Evans)