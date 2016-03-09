(Recasts with rand turning firmer, adds stocks, fresh comment)
JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South Africa's rand
climbed nearly 2 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as U.S.
wholesale data pointed to restrained growth in the world's
biggest economy, boosting appetite for emerging market
currencies.
Stocks slipped for a second day as investors took profits in
the resources and banking sectors amid nagging concerns over key
commodity consumer China's growth outlook.
The rand hit a session high of 15.1780 per dollar,
its strongest in more than two weeks, and was up 1.7 percent at
15.1925 by 1617 GMT, compared with Tuesday's New York close at
15.4450.
It recouped earlier losses triggered by Moody's placing
South Africa's credit rating on review for a downgrade over its
worsening growth prospects.
The currency's stronger run at the tail-end of Johannesburg
trade was partly aided by data showing U.S. wholesale
inventories unexpectedly rose in January as sales tumbled,
suggesting economic growth might be held back.
"That might be driving the more aggressive strengthening now
into the local market close as investors re-consider risk for
the Fed (Federal Reserve) to hike rates," ETM market analyst
Jana van Deventer said.
Gold stocks led the decline on the stock market, with
bullion producer Sibanye Gold down 7.52 percent to
53.50, while Gold Fields was 7.43 percent weaker at
60.15 rand.
"The market has run up quite strongly over the last while,"
Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke said.
"Markets are just consolidating after some very strong moves
especially in the resources and banking side of the market."
In the banking sector, Standard Bank slid 3.08
percent to 125.16 rand, while South Africa's biggest lender by
market value FirstRand ended 4.61 percent lower at
43.50 rand.
The benchmark Top-40 index fell 1.32 percent to
45,581.54 while the broader All-share index closed 1.46
percent lower at 51,445.94.
In fixed income, yields closed higher across the curve, with
the benchmark issue due in 2026 adding half a basis
point to 9.265 percent.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by
Joe Brock)