JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's rand
weakened on Tuesday and bonds softened as a wave of global risk
aversion nudged emerging markets lower, with local economic and
political uncertainties adding to pressure on the currency.
Stocks declined as the weaker global oil price weighed on
petrochemical firm Sasol and other resource shares.
By 1550 GMT the rand traded 2 percent weaker at
15.1100 per dollar, extending earlier losses as a vote in
parliament to remove President Jacob Zuma from office for
breaching the constitution dragged on.
Bonds also succumbed to political and economic jitters, with
the yield on the benchmark 2026 issue adding 12.5
basis points to 9.265 percent, its highest in a week.
Fixed income trader at WWC Securities Dale Forssman said the
political turmoil had sapped some of the faith in the rand,
while weaker oil prices weighed on sentiment towards emerging
markets in general.
"The possibility of a downgrade is at the forefront of the
minds of asset managers and long-term holders of these bonds,"
Forssman said.
The South Africa Reserve Bank (SARB) said late on Monday
that a cut in South Africa's sovereign credit rating would hit
the currency hard and push up short-term interest
rates.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch rate South Africa's debt just
one notch above junk status as the country grapples with
depressed commodity prices, political upheaval and an economy
that is barely growing. Moody's has it two notches above junk,
but on review for a downgrade.
On the bourse, Sasol was the biggest loser among blue chips
as crude hovered near a one-month low on doubts whether oil
producers can agree an output freeze to dampen a global glut.
Sasol shares declined 6 percent to 408.18 rand.
"The overall market felt the pain today. Sasol I think worse
that the rest due to the oil price running out of a bit of
momentum and heading comfortably sub-$40 again," said Inkunzi
Investments senior trader Petri Redelinghuys.
Anglo American was 5 percent weaker at 110 rand as
the head of its copper business said he saw low prices for the
industrial metal for the next three to five years.
The Top-40 index was 1.4 percent weaker at a
one-month low of 45,112 points, while the All-Share index
shed 1.3 percent to 51,226.
Trade was muted with 195 million shares changing hands,
compared with last year's daily average of 296 million,
according to preliminary bourse data.
