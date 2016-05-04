* Rand weakest EM performer
* Finmin says weak economic growth a challenge
* Capitec Bank down on lawsuit
(Updates rand, stocks, adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's rand stumbled
2 percent to its weakest in more than three weeks against the
dollar on Wednesday, hit by concerns about the ailing economy.
Stocks inched lower as low-income group lender Capitec Bank
said it had been sued for allegedly offering short-term
unsecured loans that amounted to "reckless credit".
The rand hit a session trough of 14.9450, its softest since
April 11 according to Thomson Reuters data. By 1620 GMT it was
still down 1.7 percent on the day at 14.8950, the worst
performance in a basket of emerging market currencies.
The rand took the brunt of a general sell-off in riskier
assets due to worries about a global economic downturn.
South Africa's own economy is also struggling to grow, and
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday singled this out as
a pressing challenge for the government.
"The rand will likely remain a proxy both for emerging
market currencies and risk-aversion, and with the U.S. yet to
begin hiking rates further volatility is likely," Investec
analyst Annabel Bishop said in a note.
Government bonds took their cue from the rand, and the yield
for the benchmark maturing in 2026 closed up 7.5 basis
points at 9.185 percent, its highest in just over three weeks.
In equities, the broader All-Share shed 0.07
percent to 51,873 points while the benchmark Top-40 index
clawed up 0.02 percent 45,559 points.
Capitec Bank, which grants loans not supported by assets,
confirmed it had been as sued by a financial advisory firm for
allegedly offering short-term unsecured loans.
Capitec shares, which fell in the previous session along
with other banks, dropped 3.89 percent to 557 rand on Wednesday.
"Looking at Capitec, they've been sued by Summit Partners
for alleged reckless lending practices, which would explain the
second day of severe losses on the share," Inkunzi Investments
trader Petri Redelinghuys said.
About 281 million shares changed hands on the bourse,
slightly above last year's daily average of 280 million shares.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Zandi Shabalala; Editing
by James Macharia)