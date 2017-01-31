BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 South Africa's rand held steady against the dollar early on Tuesday as data showed credit demand growth quickened more than expected in December, signalling a modest recovery in the economy of Africa's most industrialised state.
* At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 13.4950 per dollar, barely changed from its New York close of 13.4900 on Monday.
* Growth in credit demand by South Africa's private sector rose to 5.11 percent year-on-year in December from 4.6 percent in November, the central bank said. The market had expected credit demand to largely remain steady, according to a Reuters poll.
* Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.52 percent.
* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 dipped 5 basis points to 8.89 percent. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.