JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 South Africa's rand was barely changed in early deals on Wednesday as investors held off, waiting for direction on U.S. monetary policy.

* At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 13.49 per dollar, barely changed from its New York close of 13.4875 on Monday.

* "While the rand has benefited from favourable sentiment in the overall emerging market sphere, with investors searching for higher yields, the South African currency remains vulnerable to shifts in expectations regarding the pace of US monetary policy tightening, which may cause shifts in investor sentiment," NKC African Economics said in note.

* Stocks opened higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE's Top-40 index up 0.7 percent.

* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 inched up 2 basis points to 8.840 percent. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Andrew Heavens)