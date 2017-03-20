US STOCKS-Growth worries, tech drop drag down futures
June 15 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, pulled lower by technology stocks, while investors fretted about the Federal Reserve's outlook on monetary policy amid weak economic data.
JOHANNESBURG, March 20 South Africa's rand rose to its strongest level in 19 months on Monday, extending gains to the fourth straight session as the U.S. Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to drag the U.S. dollar lower.
The rand traded 0.51 percent firmer at 12.65 per dollar, a level last seen in early August 2015.
Locally, the focus this week will be on fourth-quarter current account data and monthly consumer inflation, both due out on Wednesday.
"We expect a current account deficit that could come close to 3.2 percent of GDP. That is very supportive for a strengthening currency," said Rand Merchant Bank economist Isaah Mhlanga.
A Reuters poll of 16 economists expects South Africa's fourth quarter current account deficit to narrow to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product compared with 4.1 percent the previous quarter.
On the bourse, stocks ended higher with Naspers topping the gainers' list on the blue-chip index ahead of quarterly results from its Chinese money spinner, Tencent Holdings.
The blue-chip Top-40 index gained 0.44 percent to 45,507 and the broader All-share index added 0.4 percent to 52,753.
Naspers, South Africa's biggest company by market value, rose 3.3 percent to 2,291.20 rand. Naspers owns about a third of Tencent, which is due to report its fourth quarter results on Wednesday.
In fixed income, government bonds weakened with the yield on 2026 benchmark up 0.6 basis points at 8.456 percent. (Reporting by Olwethu Boso & Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
By Nicole Pinto June 15 Southeast Asian markets ended lower on Thursday, hit by a hawkish Federal Reserve and weak oil prices, while Singapore shares extended their slide to post their lowest close in a week. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, and said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year. However, the Fed's decision and confidence in continued U.S. economic growth was ov
LAGOS, June 15 Nigerian stocks rose 1.03 percent in early trades to more than a two-year high on Thursday on improving sentiment and as investors bought shares from the relatively liquid banking sector.