JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 South African stocks fell
on Wednesday led by retail group Mr Price Ltd which
said it expected trading conditions to worsen due to
cash-strapped consumers, while the rand ticked up slightly.
The rand's gain came amid a broad-based dollar
weakness as local dealers adopted a "wait-and-see" stance ahead
of the central bank's rate call on Thursday.
Shares in Mr Price, the no-frills clothing retailer, fell
5.52 percent - the most in a month - to 202.19 rand as it gave a
glum outlook despite first-half profits rising 16
percent.
The benchmark Top-40 index fell 0.61 percent to
46,464 points while the broader All-Share index lost
0.63 percent to 51,654 points.
Africa's biggest bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti
slipped 2.6 percent to 91.94 rand as the spot price of gold
languished around ten-year lows on the likelihood of a
U.S. rate hike.
The rand was at 14.2010 to the dollar by 1529 GMT, 0.5
percent firmer compared with its New York close on Tuesday.
It was largely unmoved by data showing South Africa's
consumer inflation ticked up to 4.7 percent in October, while
growth in retail sales slowed to 2.7 percent in September.
Traders and analysts said the data had done little to alter
the view that the South African Reserve Bank will keep interest
rates on hold on Thursday, as it balances signs of rising
inflation pressures with lacklustre economic growth.
The rand's gains also reflected a softer dollar against
major currencies as investors awaited minutes of the Federal
Reserve's latest policy meeting due later in the session.
Government bonds also edged higher, and the yield for paper
maturing in 2026 slipped one basis point to 8.51
percent.
