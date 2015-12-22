JOHANNESBURG Dec 22 South Africa's rand moved sideways early on Tuesday in thin, range-bound trade following its brief relief rally ahead of the holiday season.

By 0700 GMT the rand edged down 0.03 to 15.1100 per dollar , barely changed from where it closed overnight in New York.

The unit had eked out modest gains in the previous session, pushing near to the 14.90 level as emerging assets took advantage of a weaker greenback and oil prices sliding to 11-year lows. A warmer-than-normal winter in the northern hemisphere has slowed demand for energy there.

Government bonds were firmer, with the benchmark paper due in 2026 shedding 1.5 basis points to 9.34 percent.

Stocks also opened little changed on Tuesday, with the blue-chip index on the Johannesburg exchange flat at 44,374 points.

Trade is expected to be subdued for most of the session, with no major data releases due locally and only growth and housing figures from the United States to look out for in the offshore session. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Gareth Jones)