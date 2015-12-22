JOHANNESBURG Dec 22 South Africa's rand moved
sideways early on Tuesday in thin, range-bound trade following
its brief relief rally ahead of the holiday season.
By 0700 GMT the rand edged down 0.03 to 15.1100 per dollar
, barely changed from where it closed overnight in New
York.
The unit had eked out modest gains in the previous session,
pushing near to the 14.90 level as emerging assets took
advantage of a weaker greenback and oil prices sliding to
11-year lows. A warmer-than-normal winter in the northern
hemisphere has slowed demand for energy there.
Government bonds were firmer, with the benchmark paper due
in 2026 shedding 1.5 basis points to 9.34 percent.
Stocks also opened little changed on Tuesday, with the
blue-chip index on the Johannesburg exchange flat at 44,374
points.
Trade is expected to be subdued for most of the session,
with no major data releases due locally and only growth and
housing figures from the United States to look out for in the
offshore session.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Gareth Jones)