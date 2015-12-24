JOHANNESBURG Dec 24 South Africa's rand and stocks were largely unchanged on Thursday in thin trade ahead of the Christmas holiday.

On the equities market, the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index was up marginally, pointing to a flat open for the index at 0700 GMT. The JSE will close its doors early at 1030 GMT on Thursday.

By 0645 GMT the rand had firmed 0.16 percent to 15.1975 per dollar, taking advantage of a pause in the greenback's recent rally sparked by renewed signs that the United States central bank would raise further in 2016.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.14 percent.

Government bonds were flat in early trade, with the benchmark paper due in 2026 unmoved at 9.46 percent.

Many financial centres around the world will shut early and stay closed on Friday for the Christmas holidays, with some only resuming trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)