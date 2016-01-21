JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 South Africa's rand sank on
Thursday, pressured by data that showed inflation had jumped in
December and which was released a week before the central bank
is due to decide on interest rates at its first 2016 policy
meeting.
At 0645 GMT the rand had slipped 0.6 percent to 16.8500 per
dollar ZAR-D3, edging closer to the psychologically crucial
17.00 mark it breached on Jan. 10 on its way to an all-time low
of 17.9950.
The JSE securities exchange's Top-40 futures index
was up 0.4 percent, suggesting the local bourse would open
slightly higher at 0700 GMT.
Yields on government bonds inched lower, shedding 2.5 basis
points to 9.68 percent.
Data released on Wednesday showed headline inflation had
jumped to 5.2 percent in December from 4.8 percent in the
previous month, spurring South African Reserve Bank (SARB)
Governor Lesetja Kganyago to concede that the inflation outlook
had deteriorated since the bank's last meeting.
The bank raised benchmark lending rates by a total of 50
basis points in 2015, and some analysts predicted another rate
increase.
"There is very good chance that the Monetary Policy
Committee will be forced to act. We expect an interest rate hike
that may be as large as 50 basis points," said analysts at
research house NKC African Economics.
A report by Washington-based Institute of International
Finance, which tracks international investment flows, warned on
Wednesday that South Africa along with BRICS partner Brazil was
among the countries most vulnerable to large investment outflows
due to slowing growth in China and poor
fundamentals.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Miral Fahmy)