JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's rand fell
one percent against the dollar in early trade as a post Brexit
recovery by emerging assets slowed with economic fundamentals
coming back into focus.
On the bourse, stocks were due to open up higher, with the
benchmark Top-40 futures index inching up 0.5 percent.
By 0715 GMT the rand had slipped 1.2 percent to
14.9600 per dollar, edging back towards the 15.00 technical
support mark that, if breached, could trigger further rand
selling.
South Africa's statics agency is expected to publish
producer inflation data at 0930 GMT.
The rand saw steady gains in the last two sessions, bringing
gains to a total of about 4 percent as investors lapped up risk
assets in the wake of Britain's shock decision to exit the
European Union.
But with a degree of calm returning to global markets as the
initial shock of Brexit eased, some traders said the rand could
now struggle to justify further gains.
"We are likely to see some continuation of rand strength on
the day and this could push it to at least 14.65. Above 14.88/90
and we could see a profit-taking rally to at least 15.00 if not
15.15 depending on liquidity," Standard Bank chief trader
Warrick Butler said.
Government bonds also backtracked in early trade, with the
yield on the benchmark 2026 issue up 4 basis points to
8.79 percent.
