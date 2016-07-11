* Rand strengthens to near three-week high

JOHANNESBURG, July 11 South Africa's assets strengthened on Monday, following improved global risk sentiment as expectations grew that rates would remain low in leading economies.

Stocks rose for a third-straight day, while bonds also firmed as emerging markets extended previous gains with investors seeking higher yields following bumper U.S monthly jobs data, soothing concerns that the world's largest economy was slowing down and maintaining expectations that interest rates will stay low.

By 1637 GMT, the rand climbed 0.96 percent to near three-week highs to trade at 14.4350, building further on gains it made last week.

"With global rates being driven to the floor and expectations of central banks likely to ease policy further, that has obviously supported the rand throughout recent weeks and specifically today," said ETM Analytics market analyst Ricardo Da Camara.

Government bonds ended slightly stronger with the yield for benchmark 2026 debt up 0.5 basis point to 8.625 percent.

On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index up 1.7 percent to 45,683 points while the All-Share index increased 1.74 percent to 52,170 points, with resources and financials leading the gainers.

"Pretty much risk on today. We're seeing some money coming back into equities," said BP Bernstein trader Vasili Tirasis.

"This Brexit thing is beginning to settle down a bit and all the stocks that were hit pre-exit levels are now coming back."

Anglo American led the All-Share index, up 8 percent at 151 rand, while Lonmin gained 5.5 percent to 45 rand.

Blue-chip financial services firm Investec climbed 2 percent to 86 rand, Old Mutual, which has a primary listing in London gained 2 percent to 38 rand.

Trading was below average, with a total of 180 million shares changing hands compared with last year's daily average of 280 million. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)