* Rand strengthens to near three-week high
* Stocks up for a third-straight day
* Rates seen remaining low in leading economies
(Updates levels, adds new quotes and stock details)
JOHANNESBURG, July 11 South Africa's assets
strengthened on Monday, following improved global risk sentiment
as expectations grew that rates would remain low in leading
economies.
Stocks rose for a third-straight day, while bonds also
firmed as emerging markets extended previous gains with
investors seeking higher yields following bumper U.S monthly
jobs data, soothing concerns that the world's largest economy
was slowing down and maintaining expectations that interest
rates will stay low.
By 1637 GMT, the rand climbed 0.96 percent to near
three-week highs to trade at 14.4350, building further on gains
it made last week.
"With global rates being driven to the floor and
expectations of central banks likely to ease policy further,
that has obviously supported the rand throughout recent weeks
and specifically today," said ETM Analytics market analyst
Ricardo Da Camara.
Government bonds ended slightly stronger with the yield for
benchmark 2026 debt up 0.5 basis point to 8.625
percent.
On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index up 1.7
percent to 45,683 points while the All-Share index
increased 1.74 percent to 52,170 points, with resources and
financials leading the gainers.
"Pretty much risk on today. We're seeing some money coming
back into equities," said BP Bernstein trader Vasili Tirasis.
"This Brexit thing is beginning to settle down a bit and all
the stocks that were hit pre-exit levels are now coming back."
Anglo American led the All-Share index, up 8
percent at 151 rand, while Lonmin gained 5.5 percent to
45 rand.
Blue-chip financial services firm Investec climbed
2 percent to 86 rand, Old Mutual, which has a primary
listing in London gained 2 percent to 38 rand.
Trading was below average, with a total of 180 million
shares changing hands compared with last year's daily average of
280 million.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by
James Macharia)