JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 South Africa's rand
weakened against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Tuesday,
weighed down by a firm greenback and continued concerns that the
finance minister could be facing imminent arrest.
* At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 14.4500 per
dollar, 0.24 percent weaker from its New York close on Monday.
* Rand weighed down by lingering uncertainty over whether
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan faces arrest.
* Investors eyeing U.S. jobs data on Friday, with
expectations of an increase in numbers, plumping speculation
that an interest rate hike could follow good numbers.
* U.S. personal income and real consumption figures for July
to be released on Tuesday.
* Government bonds yields rise, with the 2026 benchmark
adding 3 basis points to 9.040 percent.
