JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South Africa's rand weakened on Friday, giving back modest gains of the previous session in cautious trade ahead of jobs data from the United States that investors will eye for clues on the likelihood of a rate hike there this year.

* Rand retreats 0.24 percent to 14.6365 per dollar at 0630 GMT versus overnight close of 14.6015.

* Government bonds extend gains from previous session, yield on benchmark 2026 paper down 3 basis points to 8.975 percent.

* Local assets remain sensitive to fallout from asset mangers decision to freeze funding to government firms citing political interference and mismanagement.

* Blue chip futures index down 0.4 percent, indicating bourse to open lower when trade resumes at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)