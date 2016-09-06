(Adds rand gains after GDP, stocks)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 The rand rose as much as
2.5 percent against the dollar to its strongest in more than a
week on Tuesday, buoyed by data that showed South Africa's
economy bounced back between April and June after a rocky first
quarter.
The local currency climbed to a session high of
14.0070 to the dollar, its firmest since Aug. 26, and was
trading 2.35 percent higher at 14.0420 by 1650 GMT.
The bulk of its gains came after Statistics South Africa
said the economy grew by 3.3 percent in the second quarter.
Government debt followed suit, with the yield for paper
maturing in 10 years shedding 12.5 basis points to close at
8.725 percent.
Stocks ended mixed, with the benchmark Top-40 index
down 0.15 percent at 47,008 points while the All-Share index
inched up 0.11 percent to 53,680 points.
The stronger GDP data, coupled with recent data showing a
trade surplus, has provided a reprieve for the rand, buffeted by
worries that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan could be charged
over the activities of a unit set up when he was head of the tax
department.
"The improvements observed in the terms of trade picture in
recent months is probably the most encouraging aspect of today's
GDP release and should bode in favour of narrowing the still
elevated external account imbalances," BNP Paribas Securities
South Africa analyst Jeffrey Schultz said.
"This has the potential to provide some near-term respite
for the rand which has recently been negatively impacted by
unfortunate political uncertainty."
On the bourse, shares in construction giant Wilson Bayly
Holmes-Ovcon were the star performer, rising 3.55 percent to
159.46 rand after it reported a 23.8 percent rise in full-year
profit.
Retailer Foschini Group was up 3.56 percent to
141.39 percent after it said sales grew 17.2 percent for the
five months to end August.
The second quarter recovery in the economy helped retail
stocks like Mr Price, which was up 2.14 percent to
166.50 rand and Clicks, which added 3 percent to 124
rand.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Nqobile Dludla; editing by
John Stonestreet)