JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South Africa's rand retreated against the dollar after the previous day's strong gains, with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan hinting that political uncertainty could undermine growth this year.

Stocks failed to get a lift from a global equities rally, with disappointing results hobbling some companies.

By 1618 GMT, the rand was at 14.0530 to the dollar, down 0.6 percent from Tuesday's close at 13.9745.

The local unit had climbed nearly 3 percent versus the greenback in Tuesday's trade, after official data showed the economy grew by 3.3 percent in the second quarter, averting a recession after contracting in the first three months of the year.

The rand has however still not recouped all the losses incurred during a heavy sell-off triggered from Aug. 23 by speculation that Gordhan could be charged over the activities of a surveillance unit set up under his watch.

In an apparent reference to the probe, and rising investor fears of undue political interference in the operations of the Treasury, Gordhan told parliament that "the nonsense that is going on in respect of the Treasury or myself is not to the benefit of this country".

On the stock exchange, retail group Steinhoff's Johannesburg shares fell 6.25 percent to 81.90 rand after it reported a 3 percent decline in earnings per share.

The benchmark Top-40 index fell 0.49 percent to 46,777 while the wider All-share index shed 0.42 percent to 53,456.

This was in spite of world stocks hitting their highest in more than a year.

"The market has had a good move up but it's just getting no underlying strength coming through," said BP Bernstein trader Vasili Tirasis.

Around 245 million shares changed hands, below last year's daily average of 296 million, preliminary bourse data showed.

Government bonds fared better than the rand and stocks on Wednesday, with the yield for paper due in 10 years falling 11.5 basis points to 8.61 percent. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa, Tanisha Heiberg and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Alison Williams)