BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment to sell property worth 10 mln in Kuwait City
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South Africa's rand weakened slightly on Friday as doubts over Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's tenure and uncertainty in global markets over the path of interests rates in the United States and Europe sapped the currency's recent momentum.
* Rand slipped 0.3 percent to 14.1900 per dollar by 0640 GMT compared to Thursday's session high of 13.8310.
* Finance Minister Gordhan at two separate events on Thursday questioned the motive of a police investigation into his role in setting up a surveillance unit at the tax service.
* Manufacturing and mining growth output disappointed, dampening hopes South Africa could avoid recession and downgrades to "junk" at year-end.
* European Central Bank kept interest rates at record lows on Thursday.
* Government's benchmark 2026 bond also weakened, yield up 11 basis points to 8.705 percent.
* Blue chip stocks futures index up 0.4 percent, indicating bourse opening flat at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Versabank and PWC Capital Inc announce minister of finance approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: