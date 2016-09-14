JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's rand was firmer early on Wednesday, recouping heavy losses of the previous session as global risk appetite recovered with investors trimming bets of renewed monetary stimulus.

* Rand firmed 0.5 percent to 14.3175 per dollar by 0650 GMT compared to Tuesday's session low of 14.4495.

* Reports that Bank of Japan considering further monetary easing steps supported emerging assets as hunt for high yields resumed.

* Mix of local political uncertainty and global jitters over interests rates pushed the rand down more than two percent in previous session.

* Current account narrowed compared to previous quarter, but not enough to diminish fears of rating cuts at year-end.

* Government's benchmark 2026 bond firmer, down 1 basis points to 8.715 percent.

* Blue chip stocks futures index opens 0.7 percent lower. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana)