* Rand gains wiped out on hint of ending tightening cycle

* Stocks up over 2 pct as financials climb

* Government bonds give up earlier gains (Adds latest figures, analyst quotes)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 South Africa's rand rally fizzled after the central bank kept rates on hold, while stocks rose led by financial and retail shares on prospects of fewer bad debts for lenders and less pressure on consumers.

The central bank left rates steady at 7 percent for a third meeting in a row, in line with expectations, and revised the growth prospects for Africa's most industrialised country upwards to 0.4 percent from zero percent.

By 1530 GMT the rand traded 0.5 percent weaker at 13.6400 per dollar from a session high of 13.3775, wiping out gains triggered by Wednesday's decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged.

"It could be that the flow, linked to specific deals recently, has been satiated, and you're also seeing the beginning of speculation about rate cuts and that's getting priced in," said economist at ETM Analytics Michael Potgieter.

Bonds also gave up earlier gains, with the yield on government's benchmark 2026 bond at 8.52 percent at 1500 GMT after shedding as much as 14 basis to a month-low 8.46 percent.

On the stock market, the benchmark Top-40 index rose 2.31 percent to 45,307 points, while the All-Share index gained 2.24 percent to 51,895 points.

The Fed's decision to hold rates along with a dovish tone kept emerging stocks higher on Thursday, while the SARB's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged further supported the financials and retailer sectors.

"There's less pressure on consumers and that means bad debts would be contained more than they would of in a higher rate environment, financials are beneficiaries as would be the retailers," said a trader at Standard Bank Stockbroking, Rudi van der Merwe.

South Africa's largest retailer Shoprite Holdings Limited gained 4.15 percent to 190.70 rand, while Woolworths rose 3.96 percent to 80.69 rand.

Among financials, Nedbank strengthened 2.98 percent to 224.50 rand and Standard Bank rose 3.91 percent to 143.13 rand.

Trading volumes were below average, with 258 million shares changing hands compared with last year's daily average of 296 million. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)