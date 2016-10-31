* Rand races to 5-week best

* Banking stocks boosted by finmin news (Adds latest prices)

By Stella Mapenzauswa

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 South Africa's rand neared a five-week high and banking stocks rallied on Monday after the state prosecutor dropped fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, easing concerns about his possible removal.

By 1500 GMT the rand had pushed its gains to more than 2 percent to 13.5275 per dollar, its firmest since Sept. 28 and just short of a session high of 13.5025.

Gordhan, largely respected by financial markets, was due in court this week on charges he fraudulently approved early retirement for a deputy tax commissioner but prosecutors dropped the case because new evidence suggested he hadn't acted unlawfully.

Investors have been worried that the case against Gordhan could lead to his removal from office and a possible end to his efforts to rein in public spending.

"The rand rallied ... in relief that the finance minister currently remains able to continue the fiscal consolidation he outlined in the February Budget, and October mini-Budget," Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said.

The rand gained further after data showed a surprise September trade surplus.

Government bonds tracked the firmer currency, with the yield for the 10-year benchmark instrument sliding 17.5 basis points to 8.7 percent, its lowest since Oct. 10.

On the bourse, banking shares were buoyed by news of the dropped charges against the minister, with the banking index up 4.35 percent on the day.

FirstRand was the biggest gainer among the blue-chips, rallying 4.8 percent to 48.32 rand. Shares in Nedbank were up 3 percent to 220.50 rand.

However, the benchmark Top-40 index closed 0.65 percent weaker at 44,019 points while the All-Share index fell 0.41 percent to 50,590 points.

The firmer rand weighed on heavyweights that earn most of their profits abroad, with Naspers shedding 2.4 percent to 2,259.90 rand.

Trade was below par with around 251 million shares changing hands, compared with last year's daily average of 296 million, according to preliminary bourse data. (Additional reporting by TJ Strydom adn Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia and Joe Brock)