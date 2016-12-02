JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 South Africa's rand firmed
slightly in early trade on Friday, with investors cautious ahead
of S&P Global Ratings review on the country's debt and a U.S.
jobs report that could set the market's tone in a few days.
* At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 14.0675 per
dollar, 0.23 percent firmer from its New York close on Thursday.
* "Investors are buying the rand in anticipation of a hold
in rating and once it is out the way, we will see a possible
move weaker as profits are locked in," Standard Bank trader
Insaan Omar said in a note.
* Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE
securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.82
percent.
* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark instrument
due in 2026 added 0.5 basis points to 9.105 percent.
