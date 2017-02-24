* Top-40 index down 1.16 percent

JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South African stocks, led by big resource companies, fell on Friday after a broad-based commodity sell off but some gold and platinum producers bucked the trend as precious spot prices hit multi-month highs.

The rand, classified as both an emerging market and a commodity currency, was 0.50 percent softer at 1500 GMT at 12.9475/dlr.

Bonds were little moved with the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 up half a basis point to 8.705 percent.

On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index fell 1.16 percent to 44,580.51 while the wider All-share index ended 1.1 percent lower at 51,609.86. Coal producer Exxaro lead the decliners, falling 7.2 percent to 103.62 rand, Commodities trader and miner Glencore lost almost 6 percent and Kumba Iron Ore shed 5.7 percent.

China's iron ore futures slid nearly 5 percent at one point, coming off a rapid rally underpinned by expectations that strong infrastructure spending would spur steel demand in the world's top consumer.

Oil prices fell 1 percent on Friday after U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week.

Copper clawed back some of the previous session's hefty losses on Friday as supply disruptions in Chile and Indonesia lent support, but stayed on track for a second straight weekly drop as concerns over the demand outlook weighed.

But gold hit its highest in 3-1/2 months on Friday as the dollar hit a one week low after the new U.S. finance chief poured cold water on the "Trumpflation trade" that had boosted the greenback this year. Platinum was near a five-month peak.

Harmony Gold rose almost 2.2 percent and Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer of the precious metal, closed 1.15 percent higher. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Alison Williams)