JOHANNESBURG, April 28 South Africa's rand
bounced back from a one-week low on Friday, lifted by dollar
investors banking profits ahead of the weekend and the European
Central Bank's decision to stick to its large-scale bond buying
binge.
* At 0705 GMT the rand had gained 0.45 percent to
13.3025 per dollar compared to a close at 13.3625 overnight in
New York.
* The unit been dipped briefly below the psychological 13.00
level earlier in the week before slumping to a 3-week trough as
the dollar gained momentum and local politics weighed, with
traders saying the currency lacked clear direction.
* Credit growth for March eased according to central bank
data. Trade stats due at 1200 GMT.
* Greenback boosted by unveiling of President Donald Trump's
tax plans.
* On Thursday the European Central Bank said it was sticking
to its ultra-easy stimulus stance, but acknowledged that
economic recovery in the region was fast improving.
* Stocks were lower, with the benchmark Top-40 index
down 0.08 percent.
* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government
bond due in 2026 fell 0.5 basis point to 8.725
percent.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)