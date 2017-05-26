JOHANNESBURG May 26 South Africa's rand inched
up in early trade on Friday after the Reserve Bank kept rates on
hold, and despite a less dovish than expected policy statement
from the central bank as well as a global retreat in other
commodity-dependent currencies.
* At 0640 GMT, the rand had firmed 0.14 percent to
12.9075 per dollar, slightly off 2-month high touched early in
previous session, following an overnight close of 12.9250.
* Commodity currencies remained wobbly as oil prices
extended falls after tumbling on Thursday, when OPEC and allied
producers extended output cuts but disappointed investors
betting on longer or larger supply curbs.
* South Africa's central bank on Thursday kept interest
rates steady, playing down prospects of cheaper borrowing costs
as it weighed price pressures against expectations that the
struggling economy will recover more slowly than hoped.
* South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja
Kganyago said the longer-term inflation trajectory was
"uncomfortably close to the upper end" of the bank's target
range of 3-6 percent.
* "The SARB MPC was a little disappointing to those looking
for signals on a rate cut," said currency strategist at Rand
Merchant Bank John Cairns in a note.
* Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE
securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.2
percent.
* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government
bond due in 2026 inched up 0.5 basis points to 8.515
percent.
