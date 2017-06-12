JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's rand traded
firmer on Monday, shrugging off a credit downgrade of both local
and foreign currency ratings as investors kept faith in the high
yield on offer.
* At 0650 GMT, the rand traded 0.62 percent firmer
at 12.8675 per dollar compared to close of 12.9475 on Friday in
New York.
* Moody's on Friday lowered South Africa's rating by a
single notch from Baa2 to Baa3, the bottom of the investment
grade table with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt
cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects.
* Uncertainty in developed market currencies following last
week's U.K. election, upcoming Federal Reserve interest rates
decision, aided inflows into emerging markets.
* Bonds also firmer, with yield on benchmark 2026 government
bond down 1 basis point to 8.48 percent.
* Stocks set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE
securities exchange's Top-40 futures index down 0.66
percent.
