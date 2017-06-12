* Improved risk appetite boosts rand, bonds
* Rand hedges lead stocks lower
(Updates levels, adds quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's rand firmed
against the U.S. dollar and government bonds firmed on Monday,
shrugging off a credit downgrade by Moody's of both local and
foreign currency ratings as investors kept faith in the high
yields on offer.
Stocks fell, led by rand hedge shares which came under
pressure on a stronger rand.
At 1519 GMT, the rand traded at 12.7925 per dollar,
1.21 percent firmer than its close of 12.9475 on Friday in New
York.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond
due in 2026 dropped 8.5 basis points to 8.405 percent.
Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said the rand and
local currency debt were boosted by renewed risk appetite.
"The global risk-on phase has been aided by particularly low
yields in developed economies offering a good differential,"
Bishop wrote in a note.
"The inflows have strengthened the rand, proving the current
risk-on cycle to be an opportune time to receive downgrades from
a yield and currency perspective."
Moody's on Friday lowered South Africa's rating by a single
notch from Baa2 to Baa3, the bottom of the investment grade
table with a negative outlook, citing an abrupt cabinet
reshuffle and reduced growth prospects.
On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index fell 1.54
percent to 45,169 points while the All-Share index was
down 1.25 percent to 51,564 points.
Among the biggest losers were rand-hedged stocks, which make
the bulk of their revenue outside South Africa and tend to
weaken as the currency strengthens.
British American Tobacco fell 1.93 percent to
883.83 rand, Richemont lowered 1.37 percent to 103.44
rand and Reinet dropped 0.84 percent to 29.34 rand.
"Those kind of stocks are coming under pressure on the back
of a stronger rand," said BP Bernstein trader Vasili Tirasis.
Bourse heavyweight Naspers fell 5.89 percent to
2525.00 rand after Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings
, a third of which is owned by Naspers, came under
pressure as Asian stocks began tracking the slump in U.S.
technology stocks.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Tanisha Heiberg;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)