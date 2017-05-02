UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.
"The investigation is on-going," Solly Keetse, head of Market Abuse at the FSB, told Reuters. The Johannesburg bourse said in April it was probing the trades involving currency futures and would forward its findings to the FSB once they are finalised. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts