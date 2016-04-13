JOHANNESBURG, April 13 South Africa's rand extended gains against the dollar on Wednesday, briefly scaling its strongest level since early December after data showed stronger-than-expected February retail sales.

The rand climbed more than 0.8 percent to 14.5850 per dollar, the firmest it has been since Dec. 9 last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)