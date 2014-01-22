BRIEF-UK's CMA makes revocation order in relation to completed acquisition by Stanley Black & Decker
March 16 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
JOHANNESBURG Jan 22 New York-listed hotel chain Marriott International is buying a South African hotel chain for 2 billion rand ($186 million) in a deal that will make it the largest hotel operator in the Middle East and Africa.
Under the deal announced on Wednesday, Marriott will buy 166 hotels across seven countries from unlisted Protea Hospitality, doubling its network in the two regions to 23,000 rooms.
By buying hotels in the poor but fast-growing African market, Marriott is betting on a boom in tourism and business travel as companies across the globe scout the continent for opportunities.
The transaction is subject to approval from various local and international authorities and will come into effect in April 2014.
Marriott said it did not expect the transaction to have a material impact on its 2014 results.
MILAN, March 16 Nutella maker Ferrero has signed a deal to buy U.S. confectioner Fannie May from online retailer 1-800-FLOWERS.COM for $115 million in a move to strengthen the Italian company's presence in the overseas market, they said in a joint statement.
LJUBLJANA, March 16 Car parts maker Magna International has submitted a plan to potentially invest up to 1.24 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in Slovenia and create around 6,000 jobs, the government said on Thursday.