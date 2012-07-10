JOHANNESBURG, July 10 South African retailer Massmart is in talks enter Kenya, a senior executive said on Tuesday, the latest step by the unit of Wal-Mart Stores to expand its presence in Africa.

"We are in advanced discussions to open a Game store in Nairobi," Brian Leroni, a Massmart executive for corporate affairs told Reuters, without giving timelines.

Massmart currently has about 36 stores outside of South Africa, many of those its Game discount retail stores.

Massmart has so far been slow in its African expansion, a year after Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, took a 51 percent stake in the South African retailer. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)