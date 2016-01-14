UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 South African retailer Massmart said on Thursday its full-year sales rose by 8.4 percent to 84.7 billion rand ($5 billion).
The continent's third retailer said comparable store sales jumped by 6.7 percent. South Africa's retailers have largely benefited from strong festive season sales.
The Walmart-controlled firm is due to publish its interim results on February 25.
($1 = 16.6493 rand) (Reporting by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.