Jan 14 South African retailer Massmart said on Thursday its full-year sales rose by 8.4 percent to 84.7 billion rand ($5 billion).

The continent's third retailer said comparable store sales jumped by 6.7 percent. South Africa's retailers have largely benefited from strong festive season sales.

The Walmart-controlled firm is due to publish its interim results on February 25.

