JOHANNESBURG Aug 27 South African retailer
Massmart reported a 26.4 percent drop in half-year
earnings on Thursday as foreign exchange losses and higher
interest payments from property acquisitions hit profits.
Massmart, majority-owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
said diluted headline earnings per share fell to 122.4 cents in
the six months ended June compared with 166.4 cents a year
earlier.
The retailer has had to absorb part of the impact of a
declining South African currency as it has limited scope to pass
price increases on to debt-laden consumers in Africa's most
advanced economy already grappling with rising energy and
transport costs.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips out certain one-off items.
Sales rose 9.1 percent to 38.9 billion rand ($2.97
billion)for the 26 weeks ended June 28.
($1 = 13.0880 rand)
