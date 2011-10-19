By Jon Herskovitz
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South Africa's presidency
called on media on Wednesday to mark Press Freedom Day by taking
a softer line on embattled President Jacob Zuma.
Zuma has been criticised by the media, allies of his ruling
African National Congress (ANC) and ANC members as being
ineffectual and failing to take action against corruption.
"We have noted with great concern how the coverage of the
President in particular has become trapped in two story lines,"
presidency spokesman Mac Maharaj said in a statement.
"This stereotyping and pigeonholing does not constitute
fairness and objectivity that is expected of their media and
misinforms the public."
The ANC has faced criticism from media groups at home and
abroad for proposing two measures seen as muzzling the media,
including a secrecy law that could put whistleblowers in jail
for divulging state secrets.
Maharaj later told Reuters that the media needed to remember
that freedom also carries responsibilities.
"Do you think it only works one way? Unless on Press Freedom
Day all you think we have to do is pat ourselves on the back,"
he said.
Zuma has faced a series of scandals since he took office
with one of his sons being investigated over a questionable
mining deal and two cabinet ministers being charged in separate
government reports of misusing state funds.
Since Zuma took office in 2008, South Africa has fallen in
the Press Freedom Index from Reporters Without Borders. In 2010,
it ranked 38th in the world compared with 26th in 2002.
South Africa's Press Freedom Day commemorates the closure of
prominent newspapers and the arrest of a host of journalists by
the apartheid government more than 30 years ago.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)