JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South Africa's presidency called on media on Wednesday to mark Press Freedom Day by taking a softer line on embattled President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has been criticised by the media, allies of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) and ANC members as being ineffectual and failing to take action against corruption.

"We have noted with great concern how the coverage of the President in particular has become trapped in two story lines," presidency spokesman Mac Maharaj said in a statement.

"This stereotyping and pigeonholing does not constitute fairness and objectivity that is expected of their media and misinforms the public."

The ANC has faced criticism from media groups at home and abroad for proposing two measures seen as muzzling the media, including a secrecy law that could put whistleblowers in jail for divulging state secrets.

Maharaj later told Reuters that the media needed to remember that freedom also carries responsibilities.

"Do you think it only works one way? Unless on Press Freedom Day all you think we have to do is pat ourselves on the back," he said.

Zuma has faced a series of scandals since he took office with one of his sons being investigated over a questionable mining deal and two cabinet ministers being charged in separate government reports of misusing state funds.

Since Zuma took office in 2008, South Africa has fallen in the Press Freedom Index from Reporters Without Borders. In 2010, it ranked 38th in the world compared with 26th in 2002.

South Africa's Press Freedom Day commemorates the closure of prominent newspapers and the arrest of a host of journalists by the apartheid government more than 30 years ago. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)