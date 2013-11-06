BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
* Headline EPS at 152 cents vs 96.1 cents
* Sales up 21 percent at 14.1 billion rand
JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 South Africa's biggest private hospital firm Mediclinic International Ltd posted a 58 percent rise in first-year profit on Tuesday, helped by currency swings and a robust showing at its home market.
Mediclinic, which also operates in the Middle East and Switzerland, said normalised headline earnings per share totalled 152 cents in the six months to end-September compared with 96.1 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.
Sales increased 21 percent to 14.1 billion rand ($1.38 billion), with its South African business growing by 11 percent and its Switzerland business growing by 7 percent in constant foreign exchange rates.
Mediclinic said revenue from Switzerland grew by nearly a third when the proceeds are converted into the rand, which was about 20 percent weaker against the Swiss franc during the period from a year earlier.
Demand for private healthcare is increasing in South Africa as a fast-growing middle class take up medical insurance but weaker economic growth in Switzerland has weighed on the Cape Town-based firm.
Shares of Mediclinic were down 1.2 percent at 73.74 rand, underperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark Top-40 index. ($1 = 10.2405 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - Citigroup has reorganized its foreign exchange group and local markets to combine G10 and emerging markets FX activities into a single trading business called Global Local Rates, and tapped Itay Tuchman to run it as global foreign exchange head, according to a memo obtained by IFR.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.