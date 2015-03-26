JOHANNESBURG, March 26 About 20,000 workers at South Africa's Eskom Medupi power plant have been locked out of the construction site on Thursday following a one-day strike over poor living conditions and higher pay, a union official told Reuters

"The company decided to lock workers out. The site is closed, around 20,000 workers are off site," said Steve Nhlapo, head of collective bargaining for the National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa.

