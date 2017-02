JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 A joint-venture between South African ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources and London-listed Xstrata will shut five of 20 furnaces between January and March next year to help power utility Eskom manage a tight electricity supply.

Merafe said in a statement on Wednesday the shutdown will result in a production loss of 100,000 tonnes but added the arrangement "will be mutually beneficial to Eskom and the venture and will not result in job losses at these furnaces."