JOHANNESBURG Jan 9 Mercedes-Benz South Africa has stopped reporting new vehicle sales and export sales figures after receiving a directive from German parent company Daimler, Mercedes Benz SA said on Monday.

Daimler, the world's number one truckmaker and under investigation by the European Union for possible violation of antitrust rules, has told Mercedes-Benz SA to stop reporting sales figures.

"This is in order to determine whether this reporting could be interpreted as anti-competitive," Mercedes-Benz SA said.

The South African association of automobile manufactures has delayed December new vehicle sales data by a day to allow for the announcement. Mercedes-Benz sells about 2,000-3,000 vehicles a month. Vehicle sales data for December will now be released on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Dan Lalor)