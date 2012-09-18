JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 Anglo American Platinum
said all of its Rustenburg platinum operations in South
Africa have resumed on Tuesday and threatened its workers with
"action" if they did not return for their next shift.
The company also known as Amplats said many workers have yet
to return to their posts.
"Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg mining operations are
already under considerable economic pressure and any further
delays in returning to work will only increase the risk to the
long term viability of these mines," it said in a statement.
