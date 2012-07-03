(Adds KDC East mine reopened)

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 A fire that killed five workers at the weekend at the KDC West mine operated by world No. 4 bullion producer Gold Fields was still burning on Tuesday, the company said.

Gold Fields said in a statement the fire was under control and the KDC East section of the operation would reopen with the night shift on Tuesday, but the western part of the mine remained closed.

The entire KDC operation produces just over one million ounces a year, or about 31 percent of group production.

The deaths are a setback for the government and the industry, trying to improve safety at mines that include the deepest in the world.

In 2011, the country's mining sector recorded no "disasters", defined as a single incident in which four or more people die. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)