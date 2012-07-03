UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
JOHANNESBURG, July 3 A fire that killed five workers at the weekend at the KDC West mine operated by world No. 4 bullion producer Gold Fields was still burning on Tuesday, the company said.
Gold Fields said in a statement the fire was under control and the KDC East section of the operation would reopen with the night shift on Tuesday, but the western part of the mine remained closed.
The entire KDC operation produces just over one million ounces a year, or about 31 percent of group production.
The deaths are a setback for the government and the industry, trying to improve safety at mines that include the deepest in the world.
In 2011, the country's mining sector recorded no "disasters", defined as a single incident in which four or more people die. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.