* Lonmin miners return to work in jubilant mood
* Amplats issues ultimatum to wildcat strikers
* Amplats miners vow to stay away
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
MARIKANA, South Africa, Sept 20 Thousands of
miners at Lonmin's Marikana operations in South
Africa returned work on Thursday after a hefty pay hike ended a
six-week strike, but nearby mines faced more industrial action
with workers demanding similar raises.
Shouting "We are reporting for work" in Fanagalo, a pidgin
mix of Zulu, English and other African languages, the Lonmin
miners were in jubilant mood after securing wage rises of up to
22 percent.
Fourty-six people died during the wildcat strike at the
world's number three producer, and constricted supplies of the
precious metal pushed its price more than 20 percent higher.
"I feel very happy that I can go back to work now," said
Nqukwe Sabulelo, a rock-driller at the mine, 100 km (60 miles)
northwest of Johannesburg. "I'm going to live well now."
But the unrest has taken root at other mines, with the
world's biggest platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum
(Amplats), threatening legal action if wildcat strikers
did not return to work on Thursday.
"Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg mining operations are
already under considerable economic pressure," it said in a
statement. "Any further delays in returning to work will only
increase the risk to the long-term viability of these mines."
On Wednesday, police fired tear gas and stun grenades to
disperse a crowd of men carrying traditional weapons such as
spears and machetes in a squatter camp near an Amplats mine
outside the city of Rustenburg.
"We'll not go to work until we get what we want. Our kids
have been shot at, our families have been terrorised and
brutalised, but we are not going back to work," one miner, who
did not wish to be named, told Reuters.
"Even though they block us from congregating in large
numbers, we'll not go back," he added, standing close to a
police armoured vehicle.
The gold sector has also not been spared, with 15,000 miners
at the KDC West operation of Gold Fields, the world's
fourth largest bullion producer, on an illegal strike.
Economists said Lonmin may have set a precedent for wage
settlements that could spread through an economy already saddled
with globally uncompetitive costs.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Nhlapo; Writing by Agnieszka
Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)