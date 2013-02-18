UPDATE 1-In China's rustbelt towns, displaced coal, steel workers lose hope and voice
* China cutting more excess capacity in coal and steel industries
JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 At least five workers were shot on Monday after security guards at an Anglo American Platinum mine in South Africa opened fire following clashes between rival union factions, ENCA television said.
The station said it believed one worker at the Siphumelele shaft had been killed. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by David Dolan)
* China cutting more excess capacity in coal and steel industries
LONDON, March 3 China's "Air Pollution Control" regulation was formally approved on Feb. 20 and published on Feb. 28. It came into effect on Wednesday.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's top prosecutor will seek authorization from the Supreme Court as soon as this week to investigate senior ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for corruption, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.