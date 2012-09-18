JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 Striking workers at
Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa have cut
their wage demands to below 11,000 rand ($1,300) per month from
12,500 rand to try end a six-week strike that halted platinum
production at the world's third-largest producer.
A Lonmin official said talks between the various parties had
extended to 3 a.m. on Tuesday and would resume at 1000 GMT.
"The demands came down to below 11,000 rand," Bishop Jo
Seoka, who has been mediating in the talks between Lonmin and
workers, told Reuters. "I'm very confident that something is
going to happen today."