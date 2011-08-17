PRETORIA Aug 17 South Africa's government will lay criminal charges against Kumba Iron Ore over its application for a mining right over the company's Sishen mine it did not yet own, a lawyer for the minerals department said on Wednesday.

Willie Vermeulen, a lawyer for the department of mineral resources, told the North Gauteng High in Pretoria, that more details on the charges would be provided later. A Kumba spokeswoman said the group -- a unit of global miner Anglo American -- would comment on the matter later.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Marius Bosch)