JOHANNESBURG Feb 6 South African rescuers have recovered eight bodies after a fire and rock fall at Harmony Gold's Doornkop mine near Johannesburg, and one other miner remained missing, the government said on Thursday.

The incident is the most serious accident in South Africa's mines since nine workers died in a rock fall at a platinum mine in July 2009. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ken Wills)