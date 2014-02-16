JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 Rescue services in South
Africa are trying to reach more than 200 illegal miners reported
trapped underground in an abandoned gold shaft in a suburb just
east of Johannesburg, an emergency services spokesman said on
Sunday.
Werner Vermaak of ER24 emergency services told Reuters
rescuers were communicating with a group of about 30 miners
trapped by fallen boulders below the surface.
"They told us there are about 200 others trapped further
below," Vermaak said.
(Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Ed Stoddard)