JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Anglo American Platinum
plans to resume operations at its Rustenburg mine in
South Africa on Tuesday after it suspended work following labour
unrest, it said on Sunday.
"The situation in Rustenburg remains calm and our current
intention is to resume operations on Tuesday morning, which will
provide time for the government to implement further security
measures," the company said in a statement.
Amplats, a unit of global mining giant Anglo American
, had said on Thursday a number of its employees had
joined protesters near its Rustenburg operations who have
threatened to bring the country's mining sector to a standstill.