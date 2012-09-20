JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 Attendance is below 20 percent at four of the Rustenburg mines run by world no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum, the latest sign that a wave of illegal strikes rocking the sector in South Africa is far from over.

The company said its process operations near the restive platinum belt city of Rustenburg had resumed full production. It repeated a threat to deal with employees who had not returned to work by the night shift on Thursday.