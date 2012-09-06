JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 Platinum miner Lonmin said 1.7 percent of its South African workforce reported for duty on Thursday, one of the lowest attendance figures since a four-week strike paralysed the world's No.3 producer of the precious metal.

News of a peace deal reached overnight did not make its way to many workers, the company said. There have also been reports of striking workers intimidating colleagues to prevent them from returning to the Marikana mine northwest of Johannesburg.